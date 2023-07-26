11 a.m.-2 p.m. A free, all-ages block party with a different musical lineup every day. Central Plaza, 1719 Central Ave. 307-421-7624
Cheyenne Day Street Party @ Black Tooth
12-9 p.m. A party in front of the brewery will fill the street with food trucks, a live band outside, games, a beer tent and plenty of seating and shade throughout the day. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Alf’s Meat Fest
Noon-4 p.m. $12 per plate. Cheyenne Shrine Club is hosting a day of food and live music. Plates of pulled pork and shredded beef with a selection of sides. Alf’s Pub and Package, 1622 E. 19th St. 307-635-3171
Fridays EXTENDED
1 p.m. Disco/funk cover band Boogie Machine will perform in a special Fridays on the Plaza performance for Cheyenne Day. They’re joined by the 67th Army Band. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Cheyenne Day Street Party @ Freedom’s Edge
1-10 p.m. A party on 15th Street to celebrate Cheyenne Day, featuring a live music lineup, food trucks and local vendors. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Open Mic Night @ Blue Raven
7-10 p.m. Free. What amazing local talent will be performing in the taproom this time? No early sign-up required. Bring your instruments! Bring your voice! Bring your comedy or poem of choice! New artists performing all the time, and returning artists often bring new songs to the stage. Hosted by Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Asleep At The Wheel @ The Lincoln
7 p.m. Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson has been traversing the globe as an ambassador of Western swing music and introducing its irresistible sound to generation after generation. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
7 p.m. The long-running vaudeville homage returns for Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543.
Tomorrow
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
7 and 9 p.m. The long-running vaudeville homage returns for Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
