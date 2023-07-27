11 a.m.-2 p.m. A free, all-ages block party with a different musical lineup every day. Central Plaza, 1719 Central Ave. 307-421-7624
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
7 and 9 p.m. The long-running vaudeville homage returns for Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Tomorrow
Organ Concert @ St. Mary’s Cathedral
Noon. A free organ concert performed by Issac Johnson, a PhD student at the University of Colorado. Cathedral of St. Mary, 2107 Capitol Ave. 307-635-9261
Fridays on the Plaza
Opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free. “Texican” rock band Los Lonely Boys takes the stage with support from The Barlow. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Ongoing
Rita Lowell Photography
Through July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rita Lowell’s passion for photography started on a cross-country road trip with her family when she was 14. Since then, she has been living life through the lens of a camera. The focus of this exhibit is on Cheyenne and the magnificent time she’s had sharing some of her favorite photographs of the area and our amazing community. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 South Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Through July 29, noon and 6 p.m. Performances at noon on Sundays. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Through July 31. This month’s show features 50 artists focusing on the theme of “Wild Frontier Art.” Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
