Today
Central Plaza Block Party
11 a.m.-2 p.m. A free, all-ages block party with a different musical lineup every day. Central Plaza, 1719 Central Ave. 307-421-7624
Plant-A-Palooza
3-6 p.m. Check out and shop with some of Cheyenne’s local plant vendors, participate in the free public plant swap, and see what free goodies our local horticultural groups bring with them too. You can expect to see Rooted in Cheyenne, the Prairie Garden Club and our DIY Terrarium Bar set up, as well. There will be two local food trucks set up throughout the day. Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
7 p.m. Additional 9 p.m. performances on July 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29. The long-running vaudeville homage returns for Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Tomorrow
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
2 p.m. Additional 9 p.m. performances on July 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29. The long-running vaudeville homage returns for Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Monday
Harry Potter's Birthday
1-6 p.m. Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff – names that have gone down in history (wait… you haven’t read Hogwarts, A History?). Join the library for its seventh annual Harry Potter’s Birthday celebration by going back to the very beginning with the Hogwarts Founders. Visit each of the Founders' quarters, the Great Hall, the Three Broomsticks and more. Hunt for the Founders' Relics, show off your Quidditch skills, and wear your best wizarding robes for the costume contest! Extra points to those who dress up in the theme. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday
Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real @ The Lincoln
8 p.m. Country singer/songwriter Lukas Nelson will perform. Besides being the son of country legend Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson has made a successful career forging his own sound. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-269-6028
Ongoing
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Michael Lemke: Tactile Ceramics
Through Aug. 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lemke, a ceramic artist who teaches at UNC-Greeley, and will have a free show throughout the summer while he conducts workshops in LCCC's summer ceramics class. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
Rita Lowell Photography
Through July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rita Lowell’s passion for photography started on a cross-country road trip with her family when she was 14. Since then, she has been living life through the lens of a camera. The focus of this exhibit is on Cheyenne and the magnificent time she’s had sharing some of her favorite photographs of the area and our amazing community. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 South Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Through July 29, noon and 6 p.m. Performances at noon on Sundays. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Through July 31. This month's show features 50 artists focusing on the theme of "Wild Frontier Art." Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
CFD Western Art Show & Sale
Through Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 general admission. Western artists from around the United States are featured in this show, most prestigious local exhibit of the year. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Seeking Balance: Artists' books + Typographic Messages
Through Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. University of Wyoming professor and coffee entrepreneur Kayla Clark welcomes makers ranging from book artists to letterpress printers to writers to graphic designers in assembling works for the annual Laramie County Library System Book Arts Exhibition. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
