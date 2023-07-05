...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Kimball County. In Wyoming, North Laramie
Range, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East
Platte County, Goshen County, South Laramie Range, South
Laramie Range Foothills, Central Laramie County and East
Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
July 5-9, various times. With 154 films from 22 countries, Wyoming’s flagship film festival continues to grow. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium and Pathfinder Building, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. contact@wyoiff.com
Tomorrow
Sunshine Market
4-7 p.m. A pop-up market featuring local artists, artisans, food and drink. Parking lot of Sunshine Plant Co. and Flydragon Design Art Studio, 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Reggae Night @ Railspur
5-9 p.m. Gene Clementson performs a blend of acoustic reggae and folk in this free, bimonthly show. Railspur, 707 W. Lincolnway. 307-275-3449
Ongoing
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
Rita Lowell Photography
Through July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rita Lowell’s passion for photography started on a cross-country road trip with her family when she was 14. Since then, she has been living life through the lens of a camera. The focus of this exhibit is on Cheyenne and the magnificent time she’s had sharing some of her favorite photographs of the area and our amazing community. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 South Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Through July 29, noon and 6 p.m. Performances at noon on Sundays. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Through July 31. This month’s show features 50 artists focusing on the theme of “Wild Frontier Art.” Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
