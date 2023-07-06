...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If you are driving along I-80 and I-25 this
evening and overnight be sure to slow down and allow extra time
to reach your destination.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
4-7 p.m. A pop-up market featuring local artists, artisans, food and drink. Parking lot of Sunshine Plant Co. and Flydragon Design Art Studio, 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Reggae Night @ Railspur
5-9 p.m. Gene Clementson performs a blend of acoustic reggae and folk in this free, bimonthly show. Railspur, 707 W. Lincolnway. 307-275-3449
Tomorrow
Cheyenne Friday ArtWalk
5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne ArtWalk is a monthly event that highlights local galleries and studios on the first Friday of every month. Explore downtown and see the work of local creatives. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-222-4091
Fridays on the Plaza
5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Rock musician Sam Tinnesz takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. He's joined by Real Deal Music. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Local Music Showcase – DJs/EDM Producer Night
7 p.m. The Lincoln's new series features local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play with professional sound and lighting systems. This month's installment features DJs and EDM artists. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Ongoing
Ninth Annual Wyoming International Film Festival
Through July 9, various times. With 154 films from 22 countries, Wyoming’s flagship film festival continues to grow. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium and Pathfinder Building, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. contact@wyoiff.com
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
Rita Lowell Photography
Through July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rita Lowell’s passion for photography started on a cross-country road trip with her family when she was 14. Since then, she has been living life through the lens of a camera. The focus of this exhibit is on Cheyenne and the magnificent time she’s had sharing some of her favorite photographs of the area and our amazing community. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 South Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Through July 29, noon and 6 p.m. Performances at noon on Sundays. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Through July 31. This month’s show features 50 artists focusing on the theme of “Wild Frontier Art.” Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
