Today
Chillville
10 a.m.-1 p.m. The library invites children with sensory needs and their families to take advantage of Chillville. This special area will have items such as fidget devices, bubbles, a sound machine and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
The WY Market
11 a.m.-4 p.m. A new pop-up vendor market featuring over 50 local artisans. There will be live music and beer served by Accomplice Beer Company. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. thewymarket@gmail.com
Paint with Pets
1-3 p.m. $42. Paint and hang around cats in this partnered event with Flydragon Design Art Studio. Catz N Coffee Connections, 615 W. 20th St. 307-369-4181
The Awakening Empath w/Courtney Walsh
2-4 p.m. $55 (cash only). Feel like you have always been a bit intuitive/psychic, but never knew how to consciously identify and develop your gifts? Come play. In this class, you will explore how to nurture and deepen your energy awareness, replenish when you feel bombarded or depleted, and how to tune into your highest and best self/timeline in a nonjudgmental, low pressure and fun way. Twinkle Twinkle Little Store, 3344 Ridge Road. 307-514-0344
Tumbledown Shack Trio @ Blue Raven
5-8 p.m. Free. A night of Grateful Dead covers. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Venom Inc. @ The Lincoln
7 p.m. A seasoned and punishing heavy metal trio featuring former members of British black metal pioneers Venom, the band is credited as the original inventors and founders of Black Metal. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tuesday
Cheyenne Women's Connection
9:30-11:30 a.m. $17. Brunch includes a talk by Cleta Elder, from Rock Springs, who will speak about beauty and life challenges. Mike Kassel will also give a presentation on Strong Women in Wyoming History. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 West Fox Farm Road. Reserve a spot by calling Collette Johnson at 307-214-0874 before the event.
Purple Society
6-7 p.m. Teens. Come and join fellow members of the LGBTQIA+ and Allies community. We will meet to chat about LGBTQIA+ related issues, interact with fun activities, and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. All are welcome. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing
Ninth Annual Wyoming International Film Festival
Through July 9, various times. With 154 films from 22 countries, Wyoming’s flagship film festival continues to grow. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium and Pathfinder Building, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. contact@wyoiff.com
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
Rita Lowell Photography
Through July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rita Lowell’s passion for photography started on a cross-country road trip with her family when she was 14. Since then, she has been living life through the lens of a camera. The focus of this exhibit is on Cheyenne and the magnificent time she’s had sharing some of her favorite photographs of the area and our amazing community. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 South Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Through July 29, noon and 6 p.m. Performances at noon on Sundays. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Through July 31. This month’s show features 50 artists focusing on the theme of “Wild Frontier Art.” Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263