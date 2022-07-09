Wyoming International Film Festival – Various times. $12-50. The yearly film festival that just keeps growing. This year, there’s 128 films from 18 counties. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. contact@wyoiff.com
Wyoming State Museum Family Day – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. This month’s theme is “Great Outdoors.” Partners from Wyoming Game and Fish, Wyoming State Parks, Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation and others are excited to teach kids how they can become more connected with nature. Kids can make crafts, use story stones to tell stories about their time in nature, play with sidewalk chalk and hear presentations from a museum educator. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Virtual SaturD&D – 1-3 p.m. Join the library’s online Dungeons and Dragons community. If you don’t have a Discord account yet, the library offers Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Genealogy Beyond the Basics – 3-4:30 p.m. This class will take you beyond the very basics of genealogy research and into some forgotten resources that can tell you about your ancestors. We will discuss how to research your ancestors in newspapers and wills along with church, land, immigration and military records using both internet and print resources. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
True Troupe presents Classics in the Park – 7 p.m. True Troupe once again presents Classics in the Park. This month, experience Shakespeare’s timeless tale of magic, murder and power, Macbeth. This production is presented in part by a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council. Holliday Park, 19th Street and Morrie Avenue. 307-278-9117
Ongoing
Cheyenne Gunslingers performances
– Every Monday through Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturdays at noon. During Cheyenne Frontier Days, performances are held Monday through Saturday at noon and 6 p.m.; Sundays at noon. Free. Improvised Western gunfights from Cheyenne’s own volunteer gunslingers. Frontier Town, West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue. 307-630-5658
Rendezvous @ Clay Paper Scissors
– Through July 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wyoming artists working in a variety of media and subject matter are invited to participate in this two-part exhibition showcasing the breadth of Wyoming’s artwork. The exhibition is split into two parts, and both parts are shown in Cheyenne and Pinedale. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Art & Antiques @ Blue Door
– Through July 30. An eclectic mix of original art and genuine antiques from artists Vanda Edington, Win Ratz and Tracy Duck. Stop by on June 3 and July 1 to meet the artists. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183
Cheyenne Artist Guild July Show
– Through July 31. This month’s theme is “Summer Love,” with artworks featuring fairs, rodeos, beaches, outdoor recreation, pets and the like. The show also features 5x7 Southwest miniatures. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
”Summer Collective” Ceramic Art Show @ LCCC
– Through July 31, weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. This show features different interpretations of the same medium from artists with LCCC connections. An opening reception will be held on July 1 from 5-7 p.m. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
Summer Reading Challenge 2022
– Through Aug. 15. Read for prizes in the Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, level prizes, completion prizes and activities throughout the summer, there is no better time to dive in to the ocean-themed challenge. Visit LaramieCountyLibrary.org/SRC2022 to begin this year’s summer reading voyage. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Habitat: Artist’ Books
– Through Aug. 21. Curated by University of Wyoming art professor Mark Ritchie, this year’s iteration of Laramie County Library’s annual book arts exhibit features collaborative work by artists and writers from Wyoming, Wales and around the United States. Each artist/writer pairing was challenged with creating a broadside or folio to include text interpreting habitat. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Americans and the Holocaust exhibit
– Through Aug. 28. Laramie County Library is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561