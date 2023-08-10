1:30-4:30 p.m. Join the library for a viewing of “Nomadland” (R, 2020) starring Francis McDormand. Based on the book and live footage, McDormand portrays a woman entering her 60s living the increasingly common contemporary nomadic life. Along the way, she is mentored by seasoned nomads and forges unexpected connections with her fellow travelers. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
Opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free. Reggae band Big Mountain takes the stage with support from local group the Josh Gonzales Band. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Ongoing
Laramie County Fair
Through Saturday. The annual fair features a rodeo, mutton bustin’, pig wrestling, farmers market, food, demolition derby, petting zoo and much, much more. A true taste of local flair. The Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4670
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
CFD Western Art Show & Sale
Through Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 general admission. Western artists from around the United States are featured in this show, most prestigious local exhibit of the year. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Through Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. University of Wyoming professor and coffee entrepreneur Kayla Clark welcomes makers ranging from book artists to letterpress printers to writers to graphic designers in assembling works for the annual Laramie County Library System Book Arts Exhibition. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
