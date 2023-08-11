Today
Positive Aging: "Nomadland"
1:30-4:30 p.m. Join the library for a viewing of "Nomadland" (R, 2020) starring Francis McDormand. Based on the book and live footage, McDormand portrays a woman entering her 60s living the increasingly common contemporary nomadic life. Along the way, she is mentored by seasoned nomads and forges unexpected connections with her fellow travelers. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
Opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free. Reggae band Big Mountain takes the stage with support from local group the Josh Gonzales Band. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Tomorrow
Cheyenne Arts Celebration
11 a.m.-8 p.m. The annual Cheyenne Arts Celebration returns with headlining folk/blues artist Buffalo Nichols. Food trucks and visual art will be plentiful. South Lions Park. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Street Prints @ Cheyenne Arts Celebration
11 a.m. Cheyenne Makers + Creatives is hosting its fourth consecutive steamroller street prints event, this time at the Cheyenne Arts Celebration. South Lions Park. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Soulja Boy @ The Lincoln
8 p.m. Soulja Boy is an American rapper and record producer. He rose to prominence after his self-published debut single "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" peaked at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven non-consecutive weeks in 2007. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-269-6028
True Troupe presents "Lady Windermere's Fan"
6 p.m. Free, donations accepted. The traveling theater group will perform the four-act comedy from Oscar Wilde. Cahill Park, Dell Range Blvd and Friendship Circle. truetroupe@gmail.com
Ongoing
Laramie County Fair
Through Aug. 12. The annual fair features a rodeo, mutton bustin', pig wrestling, farmers market, food, demolition derby, petting zoo and much, much more. A true taste of local flair. The Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4670
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Through Aug 31. This month's show features 50 artists focusing on the theme of "Reflections and Shadows." Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
CFD Western Art Show & Sale
Through Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 general admission. Western artists from around the United States are featured in this show, most prestigious local exhibit of the year. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Seeking Balance: Artists' books + Typographic Messages
Through Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. University of Wyoming professor and coffee entrepreneur Kayla Clark welcomes makers ranging from book artists to letterpress printers to writers to graphic designers in assembling works for the annual Laramie County Library System Book Arts Exhibition. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
