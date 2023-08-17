4-5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Come in to the library and practice reading aloud to one of our community’s therapy dogs. Presented in partnership with The Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CHQ Quilt Store
3 p.m. Quilt show and boutique, with items made by group members. Boutique has handcrafted items, quilting supplies and a bake sale. First United Methodist, 108 E. 18th St. 307-631-7388
All Jazzed Up
6-8 p.m. A free outdoor jazz concert hosted by K9’s 4 Mobility. Lions Park Amphitheater, Carey and Eighth avenues. 307-222-9597
Tomorrow
Family Crafting
4-5:30 p.m. Gather your family and join us to decorate a picture frame to commemorate your favorite memories from the summer. Supplies will be provided, but please feel free to bring whatever materials you like. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
Opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free. Local rap duo Vanteslayedit and Pocketbook Profit take the stage with support from local rap group No Love Gang & DJ45ive. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Ongoing
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
Through Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. University of Wyoming professor and coffee entrepreneur Kayla Clark welcomes makers ranging from book artists to letterpress printers to writers to graphic designers in assembling works for the annual Laramie County Library System Book Arts Exhibition. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
