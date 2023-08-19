Today
Cats on Mats
10-11 a.m. $20. Blossom Yoga will host a yoga class in the cat cafe. Catz N Coffee Connections, 615 W. 20th St. 307-369-4181
Rolling in Flavor
11 a.m.-8 p.m. A summer food truck festival featuring 10 different trucks. JC Penney parking lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. 307-274-7842
CHQ Quilt Store
3 p.m. Quilt show and boutique, with items made by group members. Boutique has handcrafted items, quilting supplies and a bake sale. First United Methodist, 108 E. 18th St. 307-631-7388
Artist Campout
3 p.m. to Aug. 20, 11 a.m. $100. This event is for any artist looking to explore their creativity through the inspiration of nature. This will be a fun summer camp vibe for artists to converse with like minds, enjoy the summer weather and be inspired by their natural surroundings. This campout event will include an art workshop, allotted time for artistic creation in the outdoors, as well as planned meals and free time. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. 307-222-4091
4th Annual Cars, Cigars & Guitars
3 p.m. $100. The premier charity Classic Car show in the Tri State region. Automotive enthusiasts celebrate the motoring lifestyle and improving the community along the way. Last year, the organization gave $50,000 to local charities. Frontier Park Exhibition Hall, 1312 W. 8th Street. tjoannides@halladaymotors.com
Hannah Dasher @ The Lincoln
8 p.m. One of CMT’s "Next Women of Country," she’s written songs for Lainey Wilson, Brad Paisley and more. But you better believe Hannah Dasher keeps the best songs for herself. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tomorrow
Miniature Golf Tournament
1-5 p.m. $30. Warm up your putter, grab a friend, and join the Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens for a Miniature Golf Tournament! Funds raise will go toward the 2023 Annual Appeal for enhancements to the Shane Smith Conservatory. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Ongoing
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Through Aug 31. This month's show features 50 artists focusing on the theme of "Reflections and Shadows." Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Seeking Balance: Artists' books + Typographic Messages
Through Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. University of Wyoming professor and coffee entrepreneur Kayla Clark welcomes makers ranging from book artists to letterpress printers to writers to graphic designers in assembling works for the annual Laramie County Library System Book Arts Exhibition. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
