7-10 p.m. Free. What amazing local talent will be performing in the taproom this time? No early signup required. Bring your instruments! Bring your voice! Bring your comedy or poem of choice! New artists performing all the time, and returning artists often bring new songs to the stage. Hosted by Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Tomorrow
Adult Science Night: Stargazing
7:30-9 p.m. Visit the library to see the beautiful events happening just above your head in the night sky. The group will gather at dusk to hear about the stars and planets that are starting to appear and gaze until closing time. If you have them, bring your own binoculars to use between turns at the library’s big telescope. If we have inclement weather or cloudy skies, this event will be canceled or rescheduled. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing
Cheyenne Farmers Market
Every Saturday through Oct. 14, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. Parking lots B and C, Frontier Park.
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Through Aug. 31. This month’s show features 50 artists focusing on the theme of “Reflections and Shadows.” Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
