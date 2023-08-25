.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning
from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From 6 AM MDT this morning through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free. Ten Sleep folk artist Jalan Crossland will take the stage with support from local folk artist Mason McTell. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Tomorrow
Cheyenne Regional Airport “5K on the Runway”
1-4 p.m. The race will honor our military service members’ sacrifices, uplift morale and support those who have served our country. But the excitement doesn’t stop after the heart-pumping race; there will be a plethora of post-race party activities to keep everyone busy. There will be a cornhole tournament, cockpit viewing of airplanes, live music and more. Cheyenne Regional Airport, 4020 Airport Parkway.
Edge Fest 2023
4:30-10 p.m. ZZ Ward, Devon Cole, Lauren Ruth Ward and Emmy Meli will perform at this free outdoor music festival benefiting the West Edge District. Civic Commons Park, O’Neil Avenue and 20th Street. info@edgefest.com
Ongoing
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Cheyenne Farmers Market
Every Saturday through Oct. 14, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. Parking lots B and C, Frontier Park.
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Through Aug. 31. This month’s show features 50 artists focusing on the theme of “Reflections and Shadows.” Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
