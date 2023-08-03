Doors at 6 p.m. $10. Swedish folk singer Sofia Talvik will perform along with Laramie’s Shawn Hess and Cheyenne’s Mason McTell. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
7 p.m. The long-running vaudeville homage returns for Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543.
Tomorrow
First Friday ArtWalk
5 p.m. A local art celebration occurring the first Friday of every month. Explore downtown and visit the different art galleries and breweries. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-222-4091
Fridays on the Plaza
Opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free. Pop singer Zella Day takes the stage with support from YaSi. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Drowning Pool w/ANTISAINT & HighDrox @ The Lincoln
8 p.m. A showcase of metal and hard rock acts, including Cheyenne’s own ANTISAINT. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-269-6028
Ongoing
Laramie County Fair
Through Aug. 12. The annual fair features a rodeo, mutton bustin’, pig wrestling, farmers market, food, demolition derby, petting zoo and much, much more. A true taste of local flair. The Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4670
Michael Lemke: Tactile Ceramics
Through Aug. 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lemke, a ceramic artist who teaches at UNC-Greeley, and will have a free show throughout the summer while he conducts workshops in LCCC’s summer ceramics class. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
CFD Western Art Show & Sale
Through Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 general admission. Western artists from around the United States are featured in this show, most prestigious local exhibit of the year. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
