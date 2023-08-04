Today
First Friday ArtWalk
5 p.m. A local art celebration occurring the first Friday of every month. Explore downtown and visit the different art galleries and breweries. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-222-4091
Fridays on the Plaza
Opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free. Pop singer Zella Day takes the stage with support from YaSi. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
7 p.m. The long-running vaudeville homage returns. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543.
Drowning Pool w/ANTISAINT & HighDrox @ The Lincoln
8 p.m. A showcase of metal and hard rock acts, including Cheyenne's own ANTISAINT. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-269-6028
Tomorrow
Seed Library Wildflower Garden Talk
2-4:30 p.m. Master Gardener Nancy Loomis will give a guided tour of the Laramie County Library Wildflower Garden on the southwest corner of the property. Then patrons will be taught the art of flower pounding. Patrons will be allowed to pick some flowers from the wildflower garden, as well as bring in any from their own gardens they would like to use for their craft. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
7 p.m. The long-running vaudeville homage returns. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543.
Ongoing
Laramie County Fair
Through Aug. 12. The annual fair features a rodeo, mutton bustin', pig wrestling, farmers market, food, demolition derby, petting zoo and much, much more. A true taste of local flair. The Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4670
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney parking lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Michael Lemke: Tactile Ceramics
Through Aug. 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lemke, a ceramic artist who teaches at UNC-Greeley, and will have a free show throughout the summer while he conducts workshops in LCCC's summer ceramics class. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Through Aug 31. This month's show features 50 artists focusing on the theme of "Reflections and Shadows." Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
CFD Western Art Show & Sale
Through Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 general admission. Western artists from around the United States are featured in this show, most prestigious local exhibit of the year. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Seeking Balance: Artists' books + Typographic Messages
Through Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. University of Wyoming professor and coffee entrepreneur Kayla Clark welcomes makers ranging from book artists to letterpress printers to writers to graphic designers in assembling works for the annual Laramie County Library System Book Arts Exhibition. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters