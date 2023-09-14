7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tomorrow
Cheyenne Greek Festival 2023
4-10 p.m.; Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. What started as a modest bazaar at the Greek Orthodox Church has become a cultural staple in Cheyenne. The Greek Festival returns to Cheyenne, once again bringing the vibrant Greek culture to life. Frontier Park Exhibition Hall, 1312 W. Eighth Ave.
A Story of Injustice, presented by Sam Mihara
7-8:15 p.m. Sam Mihara, survivor of the Heart Mountain internment camp, discusses Japanese-American internment during World War II, lessons learned from this mass injustice and how those lessons apply today. Mihara is a board member of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation and an award-winning national speaker. Copies of his biography, “Blindsided: The Life and Times of Sam Mihara,” will be available for purchase and signing. This event is presented in cooperation with Wyoming State Archives and has been made possible through the support of Wyoming Humanities. Capitol Extension Auditorium, 200 W. 24th St. 307-634-3561
Three Dog Night @ the Civic Center
7:30 p.m. From 1969 to 1974, few other groups achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than Thee Dog Night, with hits like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come), “Joy to the World” and “One.” Cheyenne Civic Center, 520 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Ongoing
Creativity Center September Show
Through Sept. 30. Free. An art show focused on the up and coming artists that residents have probably seen around town. This is by no means everyone, but instead a sampling of those who are working in our community, making art on the side and learning to show and sell their work. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. 307-222-4091
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.