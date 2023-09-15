4-10 p.m.; Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. What started as a modest bazaar at the Greek Orthodox Church has become a cultural staple in Cheyenne. The Greek Festival returns to Cheyenne, once again bringing the vibrant Greek culture to life. Frontier Park Exhibition Hall, 1312 W. Eighth Ave.
A Story of Injustice, presented by Sam Mihara
7-8:15 p.m. Sam Mihara, survivor of the Heart Mountain internment camp, discusses Japanese-American internment during World War II, lessons learned from this mass injustice and how those lessons apply today. Mihara is a board member of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation and an award-winning national speaker. Copies of his biography, “Blindsided: The Life and Times of Sam Mihara,” will be available for purchase and signing. This event is presented in cooperation with Wyoming State Archives and has been made possible through the support of Wyoming Humanities. Capitol Extension Auditorium, 200 W. 24th St. 307-634-3561
Three Dog Night @ the Civic Center
7:30 p.m. From 1969 to 1974, few other groups achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than Thee Dog Night, with hits like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come), “Joy to the World” and “One.” Cheyenne Civic Center, 520 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Tomorrow
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
Leave at 8 a.m. The Cheyenne High Plains Audubon Society will take a field trip to Wyoming Hereford Ranch, an oasis of bird migration in southeast Wyoming. Leave from Lions Park parking lot at the Children’s Village. Call Grant Frost, 307-343-2024, to register.
Heirlooms & Blooms Harvest Market
10 a.m.-5 p.m. An expanded indoor/outdoor market at the Botanic Gardens, featuring local and regional crafts. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
