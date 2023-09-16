Today
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
Leave at 8 a.m. The Cheyenne High Plains Audubon Society will take a field trip to Wyoming Hereford Ranch, an oasis of bird migration in southeast Wyoming. Leave from Lions Park parking lot at the Children's Village. Call Grant Frost, 307-343-2024, to register.
Heirlooms & Blooms Harvest Market
10 a.m.-5 p.m. An expanded indoor/outdoor market at the Botanic Gardens, featuring local and regional crafts. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Greek Festival 2023
11 a.m.-8 p.m. What started as a modest bazaar at the Greek Orthodox Church has become a cultural staple in Cheyenne. The Greek Festival returns to Cheyenne, once again bringing the vibrant Greek culture to life. Frontier Park Exhibition Hall, 1312 W. Eighth Ave.
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra's 65th Annual Gala
5 p.m. $125. An evening of elegance and glamour to kick off the 2023-24 season. The evening includes a cocktail hour, three-course gourmet meal, live entertainment and silent and live auctions. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Black tie optional. Little America Grand Ballroom, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-778-8561
Tomorrow
Cultural Blindspots Series
2 p.m. Alan O'Hashi, author of the memoir "Beyond Heart Mountain," will give a presentation at this installment of the series of cultural talks hosted by St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Outside of his experience evading a Japanese internment camp during World War II, O’Hashi documents the overt and quiet racism pervasive in Wyoming and throughout the United States following the war. St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1908 Central Ave. 307-634-7709
Tuesday
LCCC Art Show
Through Oct. 24. Denver-based artist Sharifa Moore will visit LCCC for an animation exhibition with animator Raquel Meyers, the latter of whom will have an artist talk on Sept. 20 from 11 a.m.-noon in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium. An animation screening by Moore will also be held on Oct. 4 from 11 a.m.-noon in the Auditorium. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Cheyenne Audubon Program
7 p.m. This month's program, "Fences make good neighbors and better riparian pastures," will cover the process of protecting Lodgepole Creek in Laramie County. Speaker Jeff Geyer will walk through the project, highlighting goals, successes, lessons learned and the future of the project. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., 1400 E. College Drive.
Ongoing
Creativity Center September Show
Through Sept. 30. Free. An art show focused on the up and coming artists that residents have probably seen around town. This is by no means everyone, but instead a sampling of those who are working in our community, making art on the side and learning to show and sell their work. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. 307-222-4091
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
[self]PORTRAIT Art Show
Through Oct. 31. A multi-artist invitational show running from the September ArtWalk through October. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Cheyenne Farmers Market
Every Saturday through Oct. 14, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. Parking lots B and C, Frontier Park.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters