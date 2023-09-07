1:30-4:30 p.m. Join the library for a screening of “The Royal Tenenbaums” (R, 2001). An all-star cast portrays the eccentrically genius, yet dysfunctional, family of Royal Tenenbaum. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner
5:30-9:30 p.m. $20-$75. Nothing gets you closer to our heritage than a real cowboy dinner and a home-grown rodeo. 3LazyR Chuck Wagon will be fixin’ up some home cooking, made the old-fashioned way. Then, mosey over to the rodeo arena to cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, bull riding and more. Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 2801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
CFD Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
6-9 p.m. $75. Showcases individuals, livestock and organizations who made distinctive contributions to Cheyenne Frontier Days. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Cristela Alonzo @ the Civic Center
7:30 p.m. Stand-up comedian Cristela Alonzo made history when she became the first Latina to create, produce and star in her own network sitcom. She also hosts her own podcast, and recently released a special on Netflix. Cheyenne Civic Center, 520 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Ongoing
Creativity Center September Show
Through Sept. 30. Free. An art show focused on the up and coming artists that residents have probably seen around town. This is by no means everyone, but instead a sampling of those who are working in our community, making art on the side and learning to show and sell their work. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. 307-222-4091
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Cheyenne Farmers Market
Every Saturday through Oct. 14, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. Parking lots B and C, Frontier Park.
