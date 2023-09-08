Today
Positive Aging: "The Royal Tenenbaums"
1:30-4:30 p.m. Join the library for a screening of "The Royal Tenenbaums" (R, 2001). An all-star cast portrays the eccentrically genius, yet dysfunctional, family of Royal Tenenbaum. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner
5:30-9:30 p.m. $20-$75. Nothing gets you closer to our heritage than a real cowboy dinner and a home-grown rodeo. 3LazyR Chuck Wagon will be fixin' up some home cooking, made the old-fashioned way. Then, mosey over to the rodeo arena to cheer on our hometown cowboys and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, bull riding and more. Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 2801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
CFD Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
6-9 p.m. $75. Showcases individuals, livestock and organizations who made distinctive contributions to Cheyenne Frontier Days. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Cristela Alonzo @ the Civic Center
7:30 p.m. Stand-up comedian Cristela Alonzo made history when she became the first Latina to create, produce and star in her own network sitcom. She also hosts her own podcast, and recently released a special on Netflix. Cheyenne Civic Center, 520 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Tomorrow
Arts & Aviation Center Open House
10 a.m.-2 p.m. An event celebrating the completion of the historic airport fountain restoration and an open house at the Historic Airport Terminal. This Arts Cheyenne event offers an opportunity to engage Cheyenne citizens on ideas for the future of the terminal while learning about Cheyenne’s rich aviation history. Historic Airport Terminal, 300 E. Eighth Ave. 307-222-4091
Watercolor Workshop
10 a.m.-1 p.m. $10 cash or checks. Local artist Lynn Jones will lead a watercolor class. Location provided upon signup. Call 307-365-3259 to reserve a spot.
Cheyenne Hispanic Festival 2023
11 a.m.-8 p.m. Experience a celebration of hispanic history, art, dance, food and culture at this event. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. CheyenneHispanicFestival307@gmail.com
Capital City Car and Bike Club Car Show
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. A car show being held at the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival. Check out the unique cars of Cheyenne while enjoying live food, vendors and Hispanic culture. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-920-1307
Board Game Cafe
Noon-4 p.m. Drop in to The Commons and stay as long as you like to learn new games, revisit old ones. Kyle from Olympus Games & Comics will lead a game of One Night Werewolf, and volunteers will be available to help with other games. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
STRIDE Cornhole Tournament & Fundraiser
11 a.m.-5 p.m. $60 per team. Free to watch. A cornhole tournament to raise money for STRIDE Learning Center. Join Blue Raven Brewery for cornhole, a silent auction, food and drinks. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
The Selena Experience
6 p.m. doors; 7 p.m. show. To attend a Los Chicos del 512 performance is the closest you can get to a live Selena concert. For the past nine years, they have performed not only across the United States, but also in Mexico and Japan. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Local Music Showcase — Metal Band Night
7 p.m. $5. The Lincoln Cheyenne’s series features local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play on a state-of-the-art stage with professional sound and lighting systems. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Ongoing
Creativity Center September Show
Through Sept. 30. Free. An art show focused on the up-and-coming artists that residents have probably seen around town. This is by no means everyone, but instead a sampling of those who are working in our community, making art on the side and learning to show and sell their work. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. 307-222-4091
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
[self]PORTRAIT Art Show
Through Oct. 31. A multi-artist invitational show running from the September ArtWalk through October. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Cheyenne Farmers Market
Every Saturday through Oct. 14, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. Parking lots B and C, Frontier Park.
