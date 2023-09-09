Today
Arts & Aviation Center Open House
10 a.m.-2 p.m. An event celebrating the completion of the historic airport fountain restoration and an open house at the Historic Airport Terminal. This Arts Cheyenne event offers an opportunity to engage Cheyenne citizens on ideas for the future of the terminal while learning about Cheyenne’s rich aviation history. Historic Airport Terminal, 300 E. Eighth Ave. 307-222-4091
Watercolor Workshop
10 a.m.-1 p.m. $10 cash or checks. Local artist Lynn Jones will lead a watercolor class. Location provided upon sign up. Call 307-365-3259 to reserve a spot.
Cheyenne Hispanic Festival 2023
11 a.m.-8 p.m. Experience a celebration of hispanic history, art, dance, food and culture at this event. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. CheyenneHispanicFestival307@gmail.com
Capital City Car and Bike Club Car Show
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. A car show being held at the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival. Check out the unique cars of Cheyenne while enjoying live food, vendors and hispanic culture. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-920-1307
Board Game Cafe
Noon-4 p.m. Drop in to The Commons and stay as long as you like to learn new games, revisit old ones. Kyle from Olympus Games & Comics will lead a game of One Night Werewolf. and volunteers will be available to help with other games. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
STRIDE Cornhole Tournament & Fundraiser
11 a.m.-5 p.m. $60 per team. Free to watch. A cornhole tournament to raise money for STRIDE Learning Center. Join Blue Raven Brewery for cornhole, a silent auction, food and drinks. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
The Selena Experience
6 p.m. doors; 7 p.m. show. To attend a Los Chicos del 512 performance is the closest you can get to a live Selena concert. For the past nine years, they have performed not only across the United States, but also in Mexico and Japan. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4670
Local Music Showcase — Metal Band Night
7 p.m. $5. The Lincoln Cheyenne’s new series features local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play on a state-of-the-art stage with professional sound and lighting systems. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tomorrow
Suicide Awareness & Prevention Resource Fair
1-3 p.m. September is Suicide Awareness & Prevention Month, and Laramie County Library System is partnering with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Laramie County School District 1, Grace for 2 Brothers, Volunteers of America, Wyoming Equality, and Wyoming Lifeline (988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline) to promote suicide prevention awareness. Stop in and learn about the community organizations working to reduce this mental health crisis. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Monday
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
11:30 a.m. Reservations $25. The program will be Cindy Kenyon, from Lander, presenting a family story by pictures from her great-grandparents. Call 307-632-2814 by Sept. 8 for reservations. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
Ongoing
Creativity Center September Show
Through Sept. 30. Free. An art show focused on the up and coming artists that residents have probably seen around town. This is by no means everyone, but instead a sampling of those who are working in our community, making art on the side and learning to show and sell their work. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. 307-222-4091
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
[self]PORTRAIT Art Show
Through Oct. 31. A multi-artist invitational show running from the September ArtWalk through October. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Cheyenne Farmers Market
Every Saturday through Oct. 14, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. Parking lots B and C, Frontier Park.
