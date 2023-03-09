wte-20230309-spts-MichaelToglia

The Colorado Rockies like the potential and versatility of switch-hitter Michael Toglia. However, he has a lot to prove if he is going to make the big league roster this season.

 Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Spring training is all about potential. That’s especially true for the 2023 Rockies. And if there is a poster boy for possibility, it’s Michael Toglia.

There is so much to like: his glovework and instincts at first base, the power, and the fact that he’s a switch-hitter. Plus, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Toglia has the athleticism to play right field. But Toglia still has a lot to prove if he wants to break camp as a member of the Rockies. And right now, there is no chance he supplants C.J. Cron as Colorado’s starting first baseman. With three weeks remaining in spring training, Toglia is riding the roster bubble.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus