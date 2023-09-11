APTOPIX Eagles Patriots Football

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs past fans during halftime ceremonies held to honor Brady at an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass.

 Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady made one more run out of the tunnel, just like he did for two decades before dashing out of New England to continue his legend in Tampa Bay.

Taking the field with his celebrated sideline sprint – and leaving to Bon Jovi's "Who Says You Can't Go Home" – Brady returned to New England on Sunday to be honored by the team he quarterbacked to the greatest dynasty of the NFL's Super Bowl era.

