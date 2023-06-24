wte-20230624-spts-TooMuchSoccer

Alajuelense’s Carlos Martinez, left, defends against Los Angeles FC’s Stipe Biuk during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League match March 15 in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

Apparently it is possible to have too much of a good thing. Because with the conclusion of the CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday in Las Vegas and the kickoff of the Gold Cup coming up Saturday in Chicago, we’re entering a summer of soccer in the U.S. that is far too crowded.

The three-week-long Gold Cup will feature 16 countries playing 31 games in 15 venues. That will end the same week the Leagues Cup, a month-long, 77-match tournament involving the 47 MLS and Liga MX teams, begins. In addition, two dozen European and South American teams will play a series of 34 friendlies across the U.S. in July and early August while in Australia and New Zealand, the Women’s World Cup — with 32 teams and 64 games, the largest ever — will be held. The U.S. is the two-time defending champion.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus