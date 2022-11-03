...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
80 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...The southern Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Now until 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions from snow and black
ice. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Southeastern Wyoming is the perfect place for event hosting, from large-scale business meetings to intimate family gatherings.
In Cheyenne, the Little America property offers 38,000 square feet and 16 rooms with a capacity of 1,000. Laramie County Community College has capacity for 300-person events, as does the Terry Bison Ranch.
University of Wyoming Catering & Events has two venues in Laramie: the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center and the UW Conference Center. Off campus is the Laramie Plains Museum, with a lawn for summer weddings. The Laramie Railroad Depot meantime has been opened for live music, art exhibits and public meetings.
In the Upper North Platte River Valley is the Grand Encampment Opera house, which serves as a polling location, a yoga studio and a performing arts center. In Saratoga is the Platte Valley Community Center, with a theater, gym, office space, computer lab and meeting rooms.
In Rawlins, the Carbon County Fairgrounds has barn space, trailer space, booth space and vendor space. The location is used for the county fair each summer.