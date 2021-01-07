Add another blue-chip player to Jeff Linder’s ever-growing stash.
The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team received a commitment from University of Utah transfer Brendan Wenzel Wednesday morning via Twitter.
Wenzel, a 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman guard who was a three-star recruit out of San Antonio’s O’Connor High School, played in just two games for the Utes this season and did not score a point.
“I’d like to put out there that I went into the transfer portal a couple days ago,” Wenzel wrote in a tweet. “I want to thank Utah for the 2 years I was there, but now (I’ve) found a new home. (I’m) here to say I’m fully committed to (Wyoming basketball)!!”
A UW spokesperson told WyoSports that Wenzel will not be eligible to play this season and will be ready to go in the fall of 2021.
Wenzel’s scoring ability at the prep ranks made him a sought after recruit in the 2019 class. Wenzel averaged 24.1 points per game on 41% from behind the 3-point line his senior season, helping lead the Panthers to a 24-10 record and berth in the Texas 6A Regions 2 and 4 state tournament. He was the No. 18 prospect in Texas, per Rivals.
Wenzel’s commitment gives UW seven three-star recruits in the last year following Linder’s signing of the Mountain West’s top class last spring.
The Cowboys remain loaded at guard, particularly by young players. In addition to having redshirt junior Hunter Maldonado and sophomore guards Kenny Foster and Kwane Marble II, freshman Marcus Williams leads the team in scoring (17.6 points per game), and fellow freshman Xavier DuSell and Indian Hills Community College transfer Drake Jeffries have seen significant minutes this season as well.