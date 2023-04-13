wte-20230414-spts-Jokic

Forward Nikola Jokic, right, has helped the Denver Nuggets earn the Western Conference's No. 1 seed in the NBA Playoffs.

 AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Outside of area code 303, is anybody cheering for the Nuggets to win a championship? As the playoffs begin, it seems as if the powers that be in the NBA would just as soon Denver go away. Out of sight, out of mind … and out in the opening round?

Our gritty, little No. 1 seed is being disrespected again, cast as two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the not-ready-for-prime-time players. The Nuggets open the NBA playoffs on Sunday night, about the time you tell the kids to brush their teeth and get ready for bed.

Mark Kiszla is a columnist for The Denver Post.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus