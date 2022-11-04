...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Saturday from 2 AM to 6 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Northwest Wyoming has been the Cowboy State’s tourism mecca thanks in part the two national parks: Yellowstone and Grand Teton. Hot turned to feverish throughout the pandemic as more people looked to get outside in easy-access locations.
Then this spring, the quadrant’s superheated tourism got a splash of cold water as early-season flooding took out roadways in Yellowstone. The resultant park closure from June 13 to June 21 sent tourists scrambling to cancel upcoming trips as no one could know when the parks would reopen. Couple that with a cooling trend of people returning to more or less normal lives as pandemic restrictions lifted and it became a perfect storm.
Through September, Yellowstone fielded just over 3 million recreational visits compared to nearly 4.5 million through the same period in 2021. That means about 1 in 3 visitors expected in 2022 didn’t show up, wreaking havoc on expectations after two massive years.
Even discarding the pandemic years, 2022 visitation is still down 20.8% from 2019. And as local business owners say, fewer visitors means fewer sales.
The cooling combination of flooding and slower post-pandemic visitation made it more difficult for local businesses to project sales and may end up being problematic for local government budgeting moving forward.
Jackson toy store Teton Toys owner Wes Gardner said he’s worried about aggressive budget projection based on former years’ guidance. He said he’s worried local government isn’t going to handle the drop in sales tax revenue well since they approved budgets based on money that simply won’t be there in 2023.
“I guarantee sales tax revenues will be dramatically reduced next cycle,” Gardner said.
For his store, early-year sales were down 30% to 40% even prior to the flood – partly due to an airport closure for remodeling.
“2021 blew anything out of the water that we’d ever seen,” Gardner said.
But numbers have put on SCUBA gear in 2022 to stay wet.
“Everybody (running a Jackson Hole business) says the same thing,” Gardner said. “‘2021? Throw it out. Those numbers don’t apply.’”
Tom Lawson, the Jackson Hole destination analyst for DestiMetrics, confirmed that, during a presentation to the Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism Board in September.
“I think last year we saw a lot of pent-up demand and so that was contributing to some pretty anomalous behavior,” Lawson said. “Now we are starting to settle down and our numbers are starting to look a lot more comparable to pre-pandemic levels than they do to last year.”
As of Aug. 31, paid occupancy in Jackson Hole on the books was also down 14% year over year.
In Cody, also a gateway town to Yellowstone, business owners reported similar results this summer: a huge snapback to pre-pandemic levels.
When the floodwaters rose, tourism dried up quickly in Cody. After road closures that made Cody feel like a ghost town for a short period, General Manager Kalyn Beasley of the Legends Bookstore said sales fell off a cliff since roughly half of sales come from out-of-towners.
“It was kind of a miracle how fast they got everything figured out,” Beasley said, and traffic bounced back quickly. “Once Yellowstone fully reopened, we saw our numbers bounce back to 2019, 2020 — not last year. Last year was the unicorn.”
Still, he said the crowds lacked a certain “energy” when returning post-flood.
“Cody’s certainly busy, but it’s not like how summer’s supposed to feel,” Beasley said. “I have a feeling inflation and gas prices are finally catching up to people.”
Of course, fewer people coming to the area make it even more inviting for the people who love it but prefer to avoid crowds. This may describe a lot of Wyomingites.
Decreased visitation aside, northwest Wyoming with its sweeping mountain views, national parks and abundant wildlife offer something for everyone. Events, venues and attractions abound to allow anyone to sink into their element no matter whether they like a cultured city life or mountain life.
Read on to see some of the best events, venues and attractions of northwest Wyoming.