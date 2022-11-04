Northwest Wyoming has been the Cowboy State’s tourism mecca thanks in part the two national parks: Yellowstone and Grand Teton. Hot turned to feverish throughout the pandemic as more people looked to get outside in easy-access locations.

Then this spring, the quadrant’s superheated tourism got a splash of cold water as early-season flooding took out roadways in Yellowstone. The resultant park closure from June 13 to June 21 sent tourists scrambling to cancel upcoming trips as no one could know when the parks would reopen. Couple that with a cooling trend of people returning to more or less normal lives as pandemic restrictions lifted and it became a perfect storm.


