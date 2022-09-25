DENVER – There are times when baseball officials just know.

They spend hours upon hours watching mundane baseball games So every once in a while, when a kid comes around who just has it, their ears perk up and their eyes glimmer with hope. And when everyone – from international scouts to Double-A managers – is saying that Ezequiel Tovar has that “it” factor, it’s as sure of a sign as they come that he’s going to make it.

