Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 36 of 54 passes for 308 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Buffalo’s 33-27 overtime loss at Tampa Bay. He also rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Allen played all 78 of Buffalo’s offensive plays. He was sacked three times for losses of 15 yards.
On Monday, Allen was listed as day-to-day with a left foot sprain.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 325 of 494 passes (67%) for 3,524 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games. He also has 531 yards and four touchdowns on 87 carries. Allen has been sacked 22 times for losses of 147 yards and lost three of seven fumbles.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The third-year safety and the Eagles had a bye this week.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 53 tackles (32 solo) an interception and four passes defensed across 13 games this season (three starts).
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end is on the Titans practice squad.
Rico Gafford, Denver Broncos: The wide receiver is on Denver’s practice squad.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The safety started and posted eight tackles (five solo) during the Bears’ 45-30 loss at Green Bay. Gipson played all 65 defensive snaps for Chicago.
The 10th-year pro has 41 tackles (28 solo), a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception in 10 games this season (all starts). Gipson missed two games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury, and missed one game because of a hip injury.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The third-year defensive end came off the bench and posted a pair of solo tackles and a sack for a loss of 16 yards during the Saints’ 30-9 victory at the New York Jets.
Granderson played 52 defensive snaps (79%) and nine on special teams (30%) for New Orleans.
The 6-foot-5, 261-pound 24-year-old has 18 tackles (eight solo) and three sacks across 12 games this season (three starts).
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback is on the Rams’ practice squad.
Hall has been active for three games this season, but hasn’t recorded any statistics.
Brian Hill, San Francisco 49ers: The fifth-year running back was signed to San Francisco’s practice squad Wednesday and elevated to the active roster Saturday. He played 16 special teams snaps (47%) during the 49ers’ 26-23 win at Cincinnati, but did not record any statistics.
He had previously been on Cleveland’s practice squad this season.
Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fifth-year pro was inactive for the Jaguars’ 20-0 loss at Tennessee.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has caught four passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in four games this season (two starts).
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle had four tackles (two solo) during a 38-10 victory over visiting Detroit. Purcell played 32 defensive snaps (51%) and eight more on special teams (36%).
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has 19 tackles (10 solo) and a pass defensed in 10 games this season (nine starts).
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The center will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken left fibula.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder started all eight games he played in this season. Roullier has started 61 of 67 career games.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker was not active for the Bengals’ 26-23 loss to visiting San Francisco because of a right shoulder injury.
The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder has 854 tackles (45 solo), a sack, four passes defensed, four interceptions and a forced fumble in 12 games this season (all starts).
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-year strong safety started and recorded seven tackles (four solo) during the Jaguars’ 20-0 loss at Tennessee. The 6-foot, 209-pounder played all 71 defensive snaps for Jacksonville and another five on special teams (24%).
Wingard has 72 tackles (46 solo), a sack, a pass defensed and an interception in 13 starts this season.