Three regular contributors for the University of Wyoming football team have joined a mass exodus from Laramie.
Senior running back Xazavian Valladay, who ranks No. 2 in UW history with 3,381 career rushing yards, entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon. Starting cornerbacks C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn did the same the day prior.
With these latest developments, nine players that started for the Cowboys last season have entered the portal in the past month.
Valladay earned his third consecutive All-Mountain West nod in 2021, after leading the conference in rushing each of the previous two seasons. He rushed for a team-high 1,063 rushing yards and six touchdowns this year, while hauling in 23 catches for 233 yards.
Coldon, a second-team all-MW selection, recorded 115 tackles, 81 solo stops, two interceptions and one sack over the past four years. He had career-highs of 67 tackles, 48 solo stops and 10 pass deflections in 2021.
Hearn was a regular starter for the Cowboys after arriving as a transfer from Arizona in 2019. He recorded 76 tackles, 54 solo stops and 12 pass breakups in three years in Laramie.
Below is the full list of Wyoming players to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season:
• Levi Williams, sophomore quarterback
• Sean Chambers, junior quarterback
• Xazavian Valladay, senior running back
• Isaiah Neyor, sophomore receiver
• Victor Jones, senior defensive end
• Keyon Blankenbaker, senior nickelback
• C.J. Coldon, junior cornerback
• Azizi Hearn, senior cornerback
• Rome Weber, junior safety
• Cameron Murray, junior safety
Stofer announces retirement
A four-year contributor for the Wyoming football team is stepping away from the game.
Rudy Stofer, a senior who had started on the Cowboys’ offensive line since 2018, announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon.
“Just wanted to start by thanking God for the opportunity to play football at the highest level and get a meaningful degree from a great university,” Stofer wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I also would like to thank the University of Wyoming and my coaches for giving me that opportunity to play football so long.
“This sport means everything to me and deciding to walk away took lots of thought and consideration, but after countless prayers and talks with my family I have decided my time as a football player has come to an end. Thank you UW and go Pokes!”
Stofer still had one year of eligibility remaining. Eric Abojei and Keegan Cryder, fellow senior offensive linemen in the same situation, have yet to make an announcement on their future.