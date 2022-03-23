With a handful of new faces replacing notable departures, and several key pieces returning, there should be ample intrigue surrounding the University of Wyoming as spring practice kicks off later this month.
Here’s a look at some of the top storylines that will unfold for the Cowboys in the coming weeks.
QB competition
A quarterback competition would generate widespread interest at any school, but this is particularly true at UW given recent developments.
Levi Williams and Sean Chambers both transferred out after splitting the starting duties in 2021, leaving the Pokes with a combined two completions at the college level in their quarterback room. They’ve since added some much-needed experience in Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley, while also adding Snow College’s Evan Svoboda and three-star high school prospect Caden Becker to the mix.
In a news conference following the February signing day, UW coach Craig Bohl seemed to indicate that Peasley — who passed for 415 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding 161 yards and a score on the ground in limited action last season — would have the inside track for the starting job. Svoboda should be in the mix, as well, with a strong spring. He only attempted 12 passes at Snow College, but his arm strength, mobility and 6-foot-5, 235-pound frame have the Cowboys hoping he can be their next junior college gem, a la Josh Allen.
Becker seems to arrive with plenty of potential, but given that Bohl hasn’t started the season with a true freshman at quarterback since coming to Laramie, it’s unlikely the Omaha, Nebraska, product will get the nod Aug. 27 at Illinois. However, if the Pokes struggle at the position, as they have every year since Allen’s departure to the NFL in 2018, it wouldn’t be surprising for UW to give him a shot — especially if he’s able to retain a redshirt by playing four games or less.
Who’s up next?
Quarterback is far from the only spot where Wyoming had significant departures.
Sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor has bolted to Texas after hauling in 44 catches for 878 yards and a Mountain West-best 12 receiving touchdowns in 2021. Sophomore-to-be Joshua Cobbs appears in line to become the Pokes’ No. 1 receiver. With 21 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown in 11 games, he’s the only returning wideout that surpassed 60 receiving yards last year. Another underclassmen to keep an eye on at the position is Jaylen Sargent, who was highly praised by coaches and teammates during fall camp, but did not see the field last season.
The Cowboys also lost running back Xazavian Valladay, the second-leading rusher in program history, to Arizona State. They should be optimistic, though, thanks to the return of Titus Swen and emergence of Dawaiian McNeely. Swen ranked second among MW running backs with 5.9 yards per carry in 2021, led the team with seven rushing touchdowns and ran for a combined 335 yards and two touchdowns in rivalry wins over Utah State and Colorado State. McNeely also flashed promise, rushing for 113 yards and a touchdown with an average of 6.6 yards per carry.
UW has major shoes to fill on the defensive side of the ball, with starting cornerbacks Azizi Hearn and C.J. Coldon, safeties Rome Weber and Esaias Gandy, Butkus Award finalist Chad Muma and defensive linemen Garrett Crall, Jaylen Pate, Victor Jones and Solomon Byrd among the team’s departures. Cole Godbout could be an anchor in the trenches after earning an all-conference nod as a junior, with Jordan Bertagnole and Ravontae Holt providing additional experience.
The Pokes also added three Power Five transfers on defense with linebacker Cole DeMarzo and defensive backs Jakorey Hawkins and Deron Harrell.
New faces on staff
The Cowboys will have some new faces on their coaching staff, with defensive tackles coach Pete Kaligis and associate AD for football operations Brent Vernon leaving for Washington State, and offensive line coach Derek Frazier accepting a job with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Those three have been replaced by longtime Texas assistant Oscar Giles (defensive tackles), Temple’s Joe Tripodi (offensive line) and Laramie native and Colorado Mesa offensive coordinator Nick Fulton (associate AD for football operations).
Potential additions
While the major rush has passed, the transfer portal still remains active with spring practice approaching — evidenced by defensive lineman Solomon Byrd’s departure this weekend.
The Pokes have filled many of their needs, but they’re still likely a few pieces away from being a true Mountain West title contender. In particular, they could use a proven veteran receiver and additional depth on both lines. Adding another quarterback with notable Division I experience wouldn’t hurt, either.
Breakout performers to watch
As far as the offensive skill positions go, the opportunities are wide open for unheralded Cowboys to step into impact roles.
Peasley’s speed, which surpasses that of both Chambers and Williams, gives him the potential to be a star in a UW offense that ranked in the bottom 10 nationally in pass attempts per game last season. Svoboda has more uncertainty surrounding him, simply due to a lack of college experience, but his tools and physical stature remind Bohl of Allen in some ways.
Coming off a breakout junior campaign, Swen is set to be the workhorse in 2022. However, watch out for McNeely and freshman D.Q. James to excel in increased roles. It will be impossible to replace Neyor’s playmaking abilities at receiver, but Cobbs showed off his potential in UW’s rout of Utah State, during which he had six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.
The biggest hole to fill on defense, linebacker, seems to have two candidates primed for a breakout year. Muma is off the NFL, but Easton Gibbs took strides during his first year as a starter, and DeMarzo provides intrigue given his Power Five pedigree.
In the secondary, look for Cameron Stone to play an increased role, even though Hawkins and Harrell could be in line to receive the bulk of the cornerback reps. Stone held his own in limited action filling in for Hearn and Coldon, and showed a glimpse of his playmaking ability with a 99-yard kick return for a touchdown against USU. Isaac White is also poised to take a step forward in his development after recording 33 tackles, 26 solo stops, two tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and one interception during the last six games of his redshirt freshman season.