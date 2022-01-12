This month is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
It haunts me all year every year knowing that criminals are taking advantage of children, destroying their lives and stealing their innocence though. This is a worldwide problem. We should never forget to be on the lookout for signs of trafficking after January is long gone.
Luckily, some children have been saved.
Just because they’re home, though, doesn’t mean they’re safe from the trauma.
Dealing with trauma is a life-long process.
I’ve kept my trauma to myself in many relationships. I’ve always wanted to deal with it on my own.
PTSD is very real.
It sneaks up on me when I least expect it.
PTSD can be associated with all sorts of "triggers."
Just this week, I was taking a lunch break at home. I heard the back door open from the living room. My first instinct was to grab the cat and run out the front door. I closed my eyes for a few seconds.
“Calm down, Trina.”
Finally, my husband said, “Helloooo!” near the kitchen.
He had stopped by to get some tools for work.
That was Monday’s "trigger" for me.
There is a reason why I had a sudden urge to run away.
Thirty years ago, I was almost taken.
The afternoon sun had cooked the pavement on a clear, humid September day in Phoenix. I had been desperately looking for a job all week throughout the city. My fiancé and I still had no vehicle. Since I didn’t wear shoes appropriate for long walks, my feet were extremely sore.
I went to the pool at our apartment complex since I wanted to relax and cool down.
I had noticed there wasn’t anyone in the pool yet as I walked across the courtyard.
“Nice! I have the whole pool to myself.”
My swimsuit was multi-colored and bright; in fact, it was similar to a rubric's cube pattern except it was neon with black trim. I wore a black crochet tunic cover-up over the swimsuit. I was still very shy.
I opened the gate to the pool. I let the gate door close behind me. I didn’t hear that “ching!” sound it made when it would latch itself shut.
Before I could take my next breath, someone had lifted me off the ground. I lost one of my flip-flops, as he started dragging me to the gate.
At first, I thought it was my fiancé being a prankster, but when I heard him say, “I got you,” I realized it wasn’t him.
I froze at first because I didn’t know if he had a weapon. My feet were still dragging on the pavement and his hands were in my arm pits.
Finally, I started screaming and squirming. My feet landed on the pavement and two seconds later, they were dangling over the pavement as we played “tug of war” with my body. I remember my feet going off and onto the pavement repeatedly as I cried. During one of his last attempts to lift me, he nearly lost his balance. I was hoping to go the opposite direction, drag the both of us closer to the pool and just push him into the water. We couldn’t get close enough and he was too strong. My bladder shrunk and my heart was beating intensely.
I weighed less than 95 pounds but like a wild animal, I was still trying to escape. I even tried to bite the hand that covered my mouth. Another guy grabbed my legs.
“Another one?! Who are these guys?!”
The guy behind me yanked my hair back and said, "Knock it off!"
I was freaking out inside, but I wasn’t going to let them take me away. I kept thinking of my mother and my brother.
“I am not letting them take me away!”
I kept trying to nab the one behind me with my left elbow and I tried to kick the other one in his face.
I’m not sure if fear affects vision but everything around me started to blur.
I started to feel defeated for just a second.
“Someone, please help me!”
Suddenly, I saw my fiancé sprinting over the gate. He grabbed me out of their arms and pushed me out of the way. I fell onto the concrete in front of the pool chairs, scraping one of my knees. I flipped over and the sizzling pavement scorched my bottom. I covered my face with both hands and cried. One of them was begging for mercy in my fiancé's grasp.
When I uncovered my eyes, they were running away with injuries.
I was still sitting on the pavement with my knees to my chest, crying.
My fiancé picked me off the ground and carried me to the apartment.
As he carried me back to the apartment, I wondered why they grabbed me.
Did my fiancé know them? Was I just a random target? Why did they want me?
At the time, I looked like a malnourished fourteen-year-old and my fiancé looked over thirty.
Back then, I wasn't aware of sex trafficking; after all, I was from a small town.
I wanted to call the authorities and report the incident but my fiancé said it “would’ve made everything worse.”
I was 20. I thought he knew what was best.
A week later, I went back to Rock Springs. I have not lived in another town since 1993.
I'm still aware of my surroundings and I watch my back.
I consider myself very lucky.
Sadly, others aren’t so fortunate.
Over one million kids, mostly 12 to 14 years of age, are taken for human trafficking and manual labor.
It is important to report kidnappings or attempted kidnappings in the community. A child’s life could be saved.
I wish I hadn’t let him discourage me from doing what was right. Even though, they were roughed up, I’m sure those monsters preyed on someone else.
If you suspect human trafficking, be brave. Call law enforcement.
This needs to end.
Trina Brittain is a reporter at Rocket Miner Newspaper. She can be reached at rocketminer.com.