Victoria Ingerle

Victoria Ingerle. Photo courtesy of CRMC.

Child injury prevention coordinator

Is my child safe with water wings or inner tubes?Although many consider water wings a good way to keep kids safe at the pool, water wings (or arm floaties) and inner tubes are not recognized as safe personal flotation devices, and should only be used with adult supervision.

Victoria Ingerle is a child injury prevention coordinator at CRMC. She has been keeping children safe from unintentional injuries for 10 years. She also provides education to the community with help from her work and affiliation with Safe Kids Worldwide.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus