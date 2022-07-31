Is my child safe with water wings or inner tubes?Although many consider water wings a good way to keep kids safe at the pool, water wings (or arm floaties) and inner tubes are not recognized as safe personal flotation devices, and should only be used with adult supervision.
Can a child dehydrate while swimming?A child can dehydrate while swimming or playing in water, so they should drink water before and after swimming. This is especially important during the summer, when youth are often exerting themselves in the water for longer periods.
Does a child need swimming lessons?All children should learn how to swim, and should know these safety rules:
Children should never get in the water without supervision.
Children should wear a life jacket.
Children should use the buddy system in and around water.
Childhood injury during sportsEvery year, roughly 1.35 million children in the U.S. are seen in emergency departments with sports-related injuries:
To an ankle (15% of the time)
The head (14%)
Finger (12%)
Knee (9%)
Face (7%)
Some 47% of youth sports-related concussions occur in children 12 to 15 years old.
Sunburn on cloudy daysMuch of the sun’s ultraviolet light penetrates clouds, meaning that anyone can get a sunburn on cloudy days and should protect their skin the same as they would on a sunny day (with sunblock/sunscreen, a hat and protective clothing).
Wear a helmet when bike ridingEveryone should wear a helmet when riding a bike. In a study of more than 64,000 cyclists, helmets reduced the risk of major head injury by almost 70%. Helmet use has been estimated to reduce the risk of head injury by 85% for bike riders involved in a crash.
Fitting a bike helmet on a childHelmets should fit snuggly and not slip or move when the child shakes the head. The bottom of the front visor should only be “two fingers” from the eyebrow, and there should be no extra space after hooking two fingers between the chin and the chin strap. The straps should form a “V” around the ears.
Where should a child cross a road that lacks a crosswalk?Children over the age of 10 are generally able to safely cross the street unsupervised. Remind kids it’s best to cross at a corner, where more drivers will likely see them. Children should also avoid crossing a street near parked cars, as it can be difficult for motorists to see around the cars.
How do I keep my child safe in a parked car?A car’s interior can heat up by 40 degrees an hour, regardless of the ambient temperature. Eighty percent of this rise often occurs within the first half hour. The safest and best course of action is to never leave a child alone in the car.
Safe sleeping for newbornsPlace infants on their backs in a crib, bassinet or portable play yard with a firm, flat mattress and a fitted sheet. (The newborn should not be sleeping with other people.) Do not let a newborn sleep on a couch, armchair or seated device, like a swing or car safety seat (except while riding in a safety seat properly installed in an automobile).
Victoria Ingerle is a child injury prevention coordinator at CRMC. She has been keeping children safe from unintentional injuries for 10 years. She also provides education to the community with help from her work and affiliation with Safe Kids Worldwide.