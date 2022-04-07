ROCK SPRINGS --Sweetwater County School District #1 students’ art work continues to be featured at the Community Fine Arts Center with Eastside Elementary now through April 16th. Nearly 180 students are participating in this exhibit, under the instruction of Nancy Rollins and Kendra Lewis.
The CFAC continues to celebrate the importance of the arts in our schools by holding the annual displays. Rock Springs High School teacher Elmer Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.
National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC has art displays of the SCSD No. 1 students' artwork all spring. This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.
The following students are participating:
Fourth Grade: Jose Acosta, Calee Adams-Zink, Vianney Aguirre, Adalynn Allen, Pedro Amezquila-Martinez, Caleb Barry, Jones Bentlee, Christian Bettelyoun, Natalie Bolvito Arias, Cameron Bowles, Kayla Burklow, Richa Cherny, Madelin Chubb, Arianna Clark, Alec Coca, Brooklyn Condie, Ahna D’Anna, Layne Dandridge, Airrieauna Diaz Harper, Phillip Eccker, Linda Eguade, Ivan Faycosh, Kaylee Fitzgerald, Damarlen Garcia Jarquin, Zameson Gerken,
Harley Gonzalez, Noah Gregg, Bria Hafner, Sophia Hernandez, Dean Hughes, Shaunteya Hunt, Aurora Johnson, Averie Jones, Mariah Karnes, Taydin Kiser, Karlee Lewis, Sammy Lowell, Max Lucas, Jameson McInnes, Uriah Morgan, Lyric Mudd, Vanessa Overy, Baylee Pearson, Colton Pederson, Melody Pooler, Alexia Ribera-Little, Shaylin Robinson, Fabian Rodriguez-Sanchez, Felecity Seeley, Joe Sgrignoli, Tavia Shalata, Xzavier Skiles, Harlee Smith, Jaxen Smith, Natalie Sola Vargas, Daniel Sosa, Elliot Souza, Gracie Spiers, Jefferson Suchite, Jax Sweet-Willems, Drew Tedder, John Thompson, Angel Trujillo Marcos, Lilly Tulaga, Mia Valdez, Benton Vermillion, Payton Vieyra, Karson Wamsley, Peytyn Weilep, Denin Ziegler
Fifth grade: Leland Beck, Xander Bell, Jillian Bieber, Sammy Cairns, Kylie Chaffin, Carlor Colchado, River Cole, Fisher Copeland, Abigail Cruz, Madison Dever, Anna Durrant, California Eaton, Raelynn Fisher, Julia Flake, Carlitos Garcia-Castro, Roper Gomez, Julia Gustafson, Drake Hautala, Sophia Hayes, Harley Hornberger, Sophia Jackson, Kimber James, Alera Johns, Josh Jones, Ian Keele, Zack Lambert, Briseidy Martinez, Alexa Montoya-Breeze, Ireland Moore, Haylee Morgan, Yoni MuxPol, Kate Navarro, Aubrey Nickell, Ervin Nieto, Camila Pacheco, Jude Peck, Yareli Perez, Victoria Potter-Spanne, Isaac Rall, Cade Reitzel, Natalie Rios, Eli Rivera, Robert Roswell, Lesly Sagastume, Samantha Salgado, Miah Sheldon, Desmond Stocks, Persayous Stokes, Slade Swensen, Bentlee Trombley, Ella Wiig, Zailey Wright
Sixth Grade: Crisol Acevedo Jacinto, JennaRose Agudu, Parker Bates, Cienna Bethancourt, Layla Bieber, Ava Burklow, Kinley Busenbark, Tenleigh Cacares, Heimy Casasola, Aaliyah Casillas, Laila Copenburger, Aurelia Corbin, Leah Corrales, Lilyan Covolo, Eva Croff, Luis Cruz, Porter Dorigatti, Peter Falo, Kendra Flack, Garrett Flake, Jordana Frericks, Maci Hackney, MahKayla Harrington, Juan Hernandez Casas, McKinley House-Anson, Alorna Irwin, Byron Johnson, Steven Jurado, Gracee Kerns, Karley Keslar, Kenny Knox-Zanetti, Mercedes Krotzer, Kamdin Krueth, Wyatt Laughter, CJ Long, Caroline Lowell, Dominic Maldonado, Jackson McKenzie, Aubree Michael, Savannah Moore, Payson Muniz, Brylee Muniz, Isabella Nelson, Addison Nilles, Andrew Nilles, Hailee Penrod, Reyni Reese, Caleb Rogers, Fatima Sanchez, Chloe Senstock, Darren Skorcz, Ethan Spiers, Alexis Trombley, Hensley Vidales, Dakota Yurga, Kenya Zambrano
The next schools to exhibit will be Rock Springs Junior High School’s exhibit is April 19 – 30 with a reception on April 20th followed by Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools from May 4 - 21 with a reception on May 4th.
Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One. Masks are suggested and we practice social distancing.
CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.