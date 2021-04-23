The University of Wyoming’s Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium is currently offering public and private shows to the community. Tickets are $5 for the general public and $3 for students or people under the age of 18. Seating is limited so the public in encouraged to email planetarium@uwyo.edu or call 307-766-6505 ahead of time to reserve a spot. All programs are approximately one hour in length.
The schedule for the rest of April is as follows:
• 7 p.m. April 23: “Search for Life” is live presentation tour of Mars, Europa, Enceladus, extra-solar planets and more places that could harbor life, and how scientists are searching for them.
• 2 p.m. April 24: “Sunstruck!” is a full dome planetarium film highlighting heliophysics, missions including SOHO, IRIS and SDO reveal the sun, parts/layers, space weather and its impact on Earth.
• 7 p.m. April 27: “Wyoming Skies” shows what’s up in the sky around Wyoming: stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers, and more.
• 7 p.m. April 30: “Fate of the Universe” is a live presentation on cosmology, asking the questions of how the universe formed, how it is changing, what future it may have, and what is the true nature of our reality?
• 8:30 p.m. April 30: The Society of Physics Students will be operating the STAR Roofstop Observatory for free for visitors, weather permitting.
RESERVE TICKETS
To reserve tickets or to get more information, contact the Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium at planetarium@uwyo.edu or call 307-766-6506. The planetarium is located in the basement of the UW Physical Science building.
For folks who would rather watch the planetarium shows in the comfort of their own home, UW has posted a list of free online planetarium shows to their website at www.uwyo.edu/physics/planetarium.