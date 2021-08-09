...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Tuesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming
WHEN...now through 1pm Tuesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires from surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
RIZZO OUT
Newcomer Anthony Rizzo has become the latest Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus.
Rizzo is the fourth New York player within the past week to be sidelined because of COVID-19, joining starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery and catcher Gary Sánchez. Star slugger Aaron Judge was among six Yankees to test positive last month.
Rizzo is off to a fast start since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs on July 29. The first baseman is hitting .281 with three homers and six RBIs in nine games for New York.
Rizzo, a cancer survivor, said in June he was not vaccinated. Yankees manager Aaron Boone did not want to speculate on any player's vaccination status.
"A large percentage of us obviously are, but I'm not going to get into that anymore," Boone said Sunday.
The Yankees open a three-game series at Kansas City. Jameson Taillon (7-4, 4.04 ERA), who is 6-0 with a 2.35 ERA in his last nine starts, pitches the opener for New York.
SHUT 'EM DOWN
Brewers righty Freddy Peralta starts a series at Wrigley Field, trying to keep up his recent run of success for the NL Central leaders.
Peralta (8-3, 2.21 ERA) has permitted more than two earned runs in just one of his last 14 starts.
The All-Star is starting against the Cubs for the fifth time this season. He's 2-0 so far in those games.
QUICK DETOUR
Coming off a four-game sweep at home over Pittsburgh, Joey Votto and the Reds make a fast stop in Cleveland to make up a game rained out May 9.
Luis Castillo starts for the Reds. He is 0-2 lifetime with a 4.80 ERA against the Indians. Cincinnati has won five in a row as it begins a road trip that also includes stops in Atlanta and Philadelphia.
Sam Hentges (1-4) will start in what will amount to a bullpen game for Cleveland. The game is a makeup of a May 9 rainout.