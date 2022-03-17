SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Kyle Freeland took to the mound on Tuesday for his first live batting practice of the spring. With it came his grunts and the occasional curse word after a bad pitch, as the intensity he’s been known for his entire career showed through.
It’s only the second official day of training. But Freeland is already in mid-spring form.
This offseason was the hardest on pitchers, who, because of the MLB lockout, didn’t know when spring training would begin. There’s a careful ramping-up process that starters need to follow to avoid injuries from firing up too quickly. But this year, with no set start date, they had to wing it. It was a balancing act: build up too quickly and they may not make it through the entire season. Take it too slow, and there’s a chance they wouldn’t be ready for opening day.
“We’re all going to have to be conscious of our bodies and our arms to make sure we’re on pace when camp breaks,” Freeland said. “You have to be professional. You have to know how to get ready, when to get ready and make sure your bodies right.”
There was a large uptick in injuries league-wide last season, after players had to adjust from making only about 12 starts during the 2020 shortened season to a full slate in 2021. Now, with spring training being only four weeks as opposed to the normal six, there’s a worry that the same will be true again. Pitchers will only get three to four spring training starts, compared to six to seven in a normal year.
“There’s only so much tinkering you can do,” Austin Gomber said. “You have to go out there and you have to get your innings in.”
Each pitcher handled the uncertainty of the lockout differently. Freeland took himself through a normal offseason, tossing bullpens with some teammates in Phoenix, lifting on his own in his home gym and throwing live batting practice at the facility owned by Trevor Bauer, the Dodgers pitcher who is currently on administrative leave. At Bauer’s facility, Freeland threw to Rangers catcher Sam Huff, who was able to provide him feedback.
When February rolled around he paused, keeping himself at the same level until the lockout ended last week.
“Once we got the word, I was ready to fire off,” said Freeland, who threw 30 pitches on Tuesday, utilizing his entire pitch-mix.
Austin Gomber, meanwhile, spent most of the winter in Texas, then migrated to Arizona in February. He wasn’t able to throw to any hitters, but did replicate game action by throwing a certain number of pitches then sitting them to simulate innings. He also threw sometimes with Freeland and Peter Lambert.
“it was hard to find places to get on the field, being locked out of most places,” Gomber said. “I feel like I did more than I normally did coming into spring.”
Antonio Senzatela, meanwhile, trained with Rockies’ reliever Carlos Estevéz and a host of other major leaguers in Orlando. Germán Márquez stayed in Denver, pitching at Coors Field until the shut down then hopping around to different facilities, including getting some work in with local college teams.
Starter Competition
Freeland, Márquez, Senzatela and Gomber are locks in the rotation. That fifth spot is up in the air still, with bert, Ryan Rolison, Ryan Feltner and newly-signed Chad Kuhl all in contention.
Kuhl, the former Pirate, brings a good fastball and breaking ball. He spent last season hopping between the bullpen and rotation, but will be given the chance to start this spring.
“We like the arm, we like how he’s built,” Black said. “He’s in the mix, he’s right in the mix.”
Lambert, coming off Tommy John surgery in 2020, is not a candidate to be a long reliever, but Rolison could fit into that category. Rolison, the Rockies top pitching prospect, has not debuted yet after missing most of the 2021 season with injuries. Ashton Goudeau can also fill in as a spot starter and long man.