CHEYENNE – The 41st Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale is looking for artists to enter their artwork.

The Call for Entry opened on Sept. 1 and closes Nov. 5. Interested artists can visit https://www.cfdrodeo.com/event/2022-western-spirit-juried-art-show-sale-call-for-entries/ for the prospectus.

Amenities for artists accepted into the show include social media ads promoting their works and their works featured on the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum’s website.

After your work has been submitted, our three jurors will score the pieces, and the top 230 pieces will be accepted into the show.

The Western Spirit Art Show will open Saturday, March 5, 2022, and remain on display for six weeks. This juried art show features professional artists from around the United States.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus