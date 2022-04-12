BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, April 13
A1
Tease 1: BUSY TUESDAY Power outage impacts nearly 7,700 in Laramie; spring storm closes I-80, Page A3
Tease 2: , Page B1
A2
STANDALONE: Cleanup patrol
Today/tomorrow from AP
What’s happening?
Weather
Corrections policy
A3
Power in Laramie restored after 2-hour outage, Staff (map)
I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne re-opens, Staff (photo)
Worth noting briefs (short)
Jumps from A1
A4 OPINION
Syndicated cartoon
Simpson column (Wyoming voices)
All entities should follow city’s report (Wyoming editorial)
A5 – can move ads to A7 if you want
Obits
Around Wyoming briefs
Vol. 142 No. 73
A6-A7 OUTDOORS
Grizzly managers worried about 399 and cubs, WNE (photo)
Ruling on eagle deaths divides wind power industry, WNE (mug)
Local advocates for more black bear support, research, WNE (photo)
Praying for precipitation: Dry conditions spark fire concern, WNE
Game and Fish AIS inspection stations open this spring, Staff
A8 NATION
AP stuff
A9 UKRAINE
War stuff
A10
People asking for postmortem COVID tests to pay for funerals, WNE
