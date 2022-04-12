BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, April 13            

 

A1

Tease 1: BUSY TUESDAY Power outage impacts nearly 7,700 in Laramie; spring storm closes I-80, Page A3

Tease 2: , Page B1

  • MAIN PACKAGE: She’s all the buzz: Local high schooler to compete at international science fair, Abby (Photos)
  • City rental housing registration begins, Abby (file photo) – strip across top
  • Laramie-based guardsman is Soldier of the Year, Staff (photo) – down 1 side
  • Nursing shortage continues in Wyoming, WNE (file photo)

 

A2

STANDALONE: Cleanup patrol

Today/tomorrow from AP

What’s happening?

Weather

Corrections policy

 

A3

Power in Laramie restored after 2-hour outage, Staff (map)

I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne re-opens, Staff (photo)

Worth noting briefs (short)

Jumps from A1

A4 OPINION

Syndicated cartoon

Simpson column (Wyoming voices)

All entities should follow city’s report (Wyoming editorial)

A5 – can move ads to A7 if you want

Obits

Around Wyoming briefs

Vol. 142 No. 73

 

A6-A7 OUTDOORS

Grizzly managers worried about 399 and cubs, WNE (photo)

Ruling on eagle deaths divides wind power industry, WNE (mug)

Local advocates for more black bear support, research, WNE (photo)

Praying for precipitation: Dry conditions spark fire concern, WNE

Game and Fish AIS inspection stations open this spring, Staff

A8 NATION

AP stuff

A9 UKRAINE

War stuff

A10

People asking for postmortem COVID tests to pay for funerals, WNE

