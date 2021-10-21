CHEYENNE–The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is pleased to announce several of this year’s Halloween activities happening in Downtown Cheyenne. The events are designed to drive visitors to participating businesses and to raise funds for the redevelopment of the “hole” in to a pocket park.
The 3rd Annual “Boos and Spirits” Pub Crawl is set for Saturday, October 23rd from 3pm-10pm and features drink specials from ten of Downtown’s participating businesses. Wristbands can be purchased in advance for $25 at https://visitcheyenne.ticketspice.com/boos-spirits-pub-crawl or in-person during the pub crawl at Dillinger’s and Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. for $30 from 3pm-8pm. Participants who wear a costume receive a $5 discount.
An Open Container Resolution has been passed for the event to allow participants to carry their malt beverages as they visit each location. The Downtown Halloween Pub Crawl has been an annual event since 2019, with proceeds benefiting various Downtown projects and initiatives each year.
On Saturday October 30th, this year’s free Downtown Trick-or-Treating event features a Hayride Costume Parade as well as over 50 participating businesses who will be handing out candy and non-candy items throughout Downtown. The Hayride Costume Parade will begin at noon in the Depot Plaza as a hayride through Downtown for children accompanied by a parent to enjoy and show off their costumes. The Hayride Costume Parade space is limited, and only children ages 6+ and a parent who have been registered online at https://loom.ly/KoQ2xVQ will be able to participate. In conjunction with the Hayride Costume Parade, Downtown Trick-or-Treating will also take place from 12pm-3pm throughout Downtown. Businesses will have window signs designating them as a participating Trick-or-Treating location. All ages are welcome, and costumes are encouraged.
“We are thrilled to offer these events for the community again this year,” said Cheyenne DDA’s Haylee Chenchar. “There’s no shortage of activities for our community to enjoy throughout the entire month of October and it’s exciting to have something for everyone to be able to celebrate ‘Spooky Season’ in Downtown Cheyenne.”
After the Downtown Trick-or-Treating event, there’s still lots happening in Downtown in celebration of OctoberWest. In addition to several Halloween parties that will be hosted by businesses throughout Downtown, Visit Cheyenne will be running their Fright-Seeing Trolley Tours from 6pm-10pm, the City of Cheyenne will host their annual Nightmare Before Christmas interactive experience and movie showing at 3pm and 7pm at the Cheyenne Civic Center, and the Knights of Pythias will be running their Nightmare on 17th Street Haunted House at 312 ½ W. 17th St. from 7pm-11pm We hope you can come enjoy everything Downtown has to offer on Halloween Weekend!
