...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH
possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 25 corridor in southeast Wyoming including
Douglas, Wheatland, and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Localized band greater than 8 inches possible. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming including the cities of Cheyenne,
Wheatland, Douglas and Torrington. This includes Interstate 25
between Cheyenne and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie
and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
