ROCK SPRINGS – If he’s not taking a nap, Ace, a nine-year-old white husky mix, will greet locals and visitors as they step inside Mack and Co. Boutique in downtown Rock Springs.
Mack & Co. Boutique offers a large variety of handmade items including home décor, jewelry, refinished furniture, bath & body, men’s grooming accessories, crystals, candles and more.
While shopping at Mack & Co. Boutique shoppers will find plenty of other talented crafters such as Bella Treats & Chews, Eleven Eleven, Country Junk Boutique, Silver Lining 990, 2DW, All That Glitters, Kaylee Brandt’s Creations, Stitch Sisters, Monae Designs, Learning Safari Sensory, Diamond C’s Handmade’s, Gwen’s Pottery, Whiskey Goat, Creative Concrete Concepts, Wyoming Spoons, Soulful Wireworks, Jewelry, Cinn-fully Delicious Bakery, Timber Lane, Wyld Roots Designs, Audie Rose Designs, and Jan’s Jeggings, J.J.Custom, corn boards, Sinful By Jamie and Marni Christensen Pet Photography and Little Big Things.
“We felt we could bring something to the community that wasn’t here at the time,” Owner Terri Mackley said. “It’s grown so much since we’ve been here.”
Shoppers can order on their website as well.
“The community has been so supportive and we’re thankful for that.”
The Nebraska native has had plenty of experience in retail since she was a teenager.
“Customer-oriented jobs at the mall always attracted me when I was younger so I went for those,” Mackley shared. “I never pictured myself at a desk or in a cubicle!”
Since Mackley’s husband is a carpenter, they thought they should move to Rock Springs during the housing boom about 15 years ago.
“It crashed as soon as we moved here!” she laughed. “I was ready to move but I’m glad we stayed.”
After getting into crafting, Mackley thought it was time to open her own business by 2019.
“I really like the people here,” she mentioned. “I like how I’m able to pay it forward as far as helping the community out.
“I enjoy donating to fundraisers because the community has helped us out when we were in need so it just makes sense to keep paying it forward.”
“I hope we have a positive impact on someone,” she said.
Based on guest reviews, Mackley and her team at Mack and Co. Boutique have gone the extra mile to provide a fun shopping experience for customers:
“I think the store is just absolutely cute and makes you feel right at home! Lots of super cute home decor and gift items. Fair prices and wonderful customer service! The shelves I got are perfect for what I got them for and I can’t wait to go back in for my next cute find.”
“This place is amazing!! They always have something for everyone. The owner is just an amazing person that is always there for their community and vendors in the shop.”
The adventure continues as Mackley, her husband and their team welcome shoppers to their second shopping location in April.
“It’s going to be a whole new shopping atmosphere with a lodge rustic vibe,” she announced. “We wanted a special place to expand our home decor, furniture, jewelry, antiques, Wyoming Cowboys apparel, and more.”
Wyoming Freight Company will have the same great quality as Mack & Co Boutique but with a masculine, rustic look and feel, according to Mackley.
Their new store will be at 642 Pilot Butte Avenue. The grand opening date will be announced soon.