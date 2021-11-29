This may flush you with embarrassment.
Imagine – you’re a spectator, waiting for the annual lighted holiday parade to begin.
Oh-oh.
You have a sudden urge to “go.”
You can’t wait any longer. Where do you go?
Admit it, there’s been a time or two when you had to run into a random store or café and just…go!
Running to the nearest business feels like forever.
You’re about ready to open the door when you notice a sign: NO PUBLIC RESTROOM!!
Businesses can benefit when they don’t turn away those who have “to go.”
As difficult as this may be to believe, businesses gain more new customers when they allow the public to use the restroom.
Businesses are also making it easier for the retirement-age population and those with small children to do their shopping without worrying about where the nearest restroom is.
Finally, customers will remember the kindness of a business and will be willing to help support that business.
Let’s face it – customers will not make purchases if their bladder is torturing them; even if there are only two customers ahead of them.
Some businesses assume they won’t return to make a purchase – chances are, they will.
It is not illegal to keep people away from restrooms but for businesses, word-of-mouth will make them or break them.
When I worked at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, I talked to many locals and visitors. The office is an informational center for downtown Rock Springs.
Often, I have heard visitors say, “That young man was so sweet to let me use the restroom. I think I’ll go back and order smoothies for the whole family!”
True story!
There will be quite a few attractions for locals and visitors to enjoy in Sweetwater County during the holidays. This is also an opportunity for businesses to gain MORE customers! Let’s not forget, Smithsonian Magazine put Rock Springs in the top 15 towns to visit two years ago.
Recently, Rock Springs was voted fifth in the top seven best places to live in Wyoming, according to a website blog on zumper.com.
In my opinion, I think we could snag the number one spot.
Indeed, it takes more time and cost to keep up on the extra restroom maintenance, but seeing customers rave about great service and kindness (in person or online) makes the extra effort worth it.
I think it’s a good idea to revisit the restroom policy. Is this the sort of policy that will attract customers? I hope businesses will consider changing their policy and allow the general public to use the restroom.
Believe it or not, this trend is catching on, even if there are a few bad apples making messes in restrooms.
Some people could be suffering from Crohn’s Disease or IBS. They may not get a chance to explain because there is no time. Sometimes they will feel embarrassed by revealing their conditions.
Not only is it the humane thing to do, but it also just makes sense.
No matter what the situation is, it’s important to be respectful.
Chattering Chipmunks! Don’t be a party pooper!
Get in the holiday spirit and just let the customers use the restroom!
Trina Brittain is a community news reporter for the Rocket-Miner Newspaper. She may be reached via email at tbrittain@rocketminer.com.