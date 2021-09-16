...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
RED FLAG WARNINGS AND FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT....
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 311...
...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 311...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 310 and 311.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph. Similar winds
can be expected on Saturday.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. Similar humidity can be expected on
Saturday.
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Stocks end lower after a brief afternoon recovery fades
Another day of choppy trading on Wall Street left stocks mostly lower, cutting into the major indexes’ gains for the week.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each lost about 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq managed to eke out a gain of 0.1%. More stocks fell than rose in the S&P 500, and most of the benchmark index’s sectors took slight losses.
The market had edged higher in the early going after a surprisingly good retail sales report for August, but then quickly turned lower and remained there for much of the day. By late afternoon, major indexes had clawed back the ground they lost earlier and turned slightly higher, only to shed some of those gains in the final minutes of trading.
Markets have been choppy as investors shift money between various sectors while they parse any data coming out that could give more clues and signals on the potential direction of the economy and how the Federal Reserve will react.
The central bank will meet next week, and investors will listen closely for any comments about when and how much it will taper support for low interest rates that have helped fuel gains for stocks throughout the year.
The S&P 500 fell 6.95 points to 4,473.75. The index remains within 1.4% of the all-time high it set on Sept. 2. The Dow dropped 63.07 points to 34,751.32, while the Nasdaq added 20.39 points to 15,181.92.
Small company stocks also gave up some ground. The Russell 2000 index slipped 1.54 points, or 0.1%, to 2,232.91.
Closing prices for crude oil, gasoline
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery was unchanged at $72.61 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 21 cents to $75.67 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 3 cents to $2.18 a gallon. October heating oil was unchanged at $2.21 a gallon. October natural fell 12 cents to $5.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed
Wheat for Dec. was up .75 cent at $7.13 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 4 cents at 5.3346 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 12.25 cents at $5.5150 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 1.50 cents at $12.96 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higer on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .57 cent at $1.2360 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up 1.15 cents at $1.5472 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 3.20 cents at $.8547 a pound.