Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for... South Central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 442 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Hillsdale and Ranchettes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&