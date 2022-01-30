...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County,
Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
