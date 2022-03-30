ROCK SPRINGS – Kiah Braly and her family moved to Rock Springs from Cheyenne when she was five years old. Her father Steve Shwen owned Frontier West Construction and built many homes in town.
As with most folks, they move and end up returning to Rock Springs.
“I did move away for several years but my husband Ryan and I ended up back here in 2006,” said Braly. “I really love living in a small town and appreciate it even more after moving away.”
She added, “We love raising our son here and enjoy the tight knit community we have in Rock Springs.”
Braly loves that Arlo is getting the same type of childhood that she enjoyed growing up here.
“Some of my favorite memories as a child were packing up and heading to the mountains. I love that we still enjoy that today and now get to share that with our son.”
Braly was homeschooled as a child.
“That put the seed in my mind that maybe homeschool would be a good fit for our family,” she explained. “We’re now in our fourth year and couldn’t be happier with our decision.”
Her son Arlo is 11 years old.
According to Braly, they love the freedom it offers for their schedule and enjoy being able to tailor Arlo’s education to meet not only his needs but also his interests.
There are no specific qualifications you need in order to homeschool, she said.
“You just need the desire and the discipline to incorporate learning into your everyday life,” she revealed. “It’s a lifestyle choice.”
Nowadays, remote learning has increased world-wide since the pandemic.
“My advice to anyone interested in homeschooling is to first, educate yourself on the laws and styles of homeschooling,” she advised. “Second, get in touch with other homeschoolers in your area. They can help you with your research and to get an idea as to how families make homeschool a part of their life.”
Braly and her husband will be celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary this summer. They have a dog, Greta and a ball python, Noodle. Kiah loves working in her garden and they love spending time in the mountains and seeing live music.