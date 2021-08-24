ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs community doesn’t shy away from a challenge. Especially when it involves helping out a neighbor in need.
After a 100-year flood impacted many residents in late July, the citizens of Rock Springs pulled together like they have done time and time again.
So far, the city has raised a total of $52,933 to help at least 94 families and victims who saw their basements take on a large amount of water on July 28, according to Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce president Rick Lee.
“I’ve lived in Rock Springs all of my life and when we come to a situation where the community needs to pull together, this community always pulls together,” said Mayor Tim Kaumo.
On Sunday, Aug. 22, a Rockin’ from the Rain concert fundraiser was held at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Many volunteers and bands, including Wy5, Wyoming Raised and Zamtrip, donated their time to raise around $17,000 to help the people in need.
“The community of Rock Springs is always raising money and coming together to help people. I think it’s just because we’re a small community that sticks together and supports each other,” said Amber Kramer, a Rock Springs resident and member of the Rockin’ from the Rain committee.
The money raised will be distributed to the victims of the flood. The amount given will be determined by the damages that took place.
“No matter what anybody says about the damage that was caused by an over 100-year flood, if we didn’t have the infrastructure that we had in place, it would’ve been a lot worse,” Mayor Kaumo said.
“The unfortunate thing is that flood insurance does not cover basements and most residential areas don’t even provide flood insurance, so we have to take it upon ourselves to pull together, raise funds and help those families and victims associated with the flood to help them clean up their yards, their basements. We’re going to do that.”
The city will be collecting donations until the end of the week.
To donate, go to Rock Springs City Hall, located at 212 D St., or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, located at 1897 Dewar Drive.
For more information, contact Rock Springs Councilman Rob Zotti at 307-389-9781.