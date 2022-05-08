Whether you’re here to visit University of Wyoming or discover the great outdoors, everyone has to eat. Downtown Laramie may be known best on the silver screen for its representation in old Western films, but five local restaurants are bringing its Hollywood reputation into the present.
Featured on public figure Guy Fieri’s television show “Diner, Drive-ins and Dives,” these spots are a must-see for any foodie that comes through the area.
J’s Prairie Rose
A family diner doesn’t get more authentic than J’s Prairie Rose.
On any given day, three generations of the Eickbush family can be found working behind the counter at 410 S. 2nd Street. The restaurant offers anything from pancakes to burgers. Fieri put it best when he said on the show, “this is the kind of comfort food America was made on.”
The restaurateur tried two of the diner’s specialties: J’s 7220 green chili burrito and the strawberry rhubarb pie, which has family tradition and professional quality built into one.
Born in a Barn
If you’re craving burgers and wings, but more delicious, look no further than Born in a Barn at 100 E. Ivinson Avenue. Offering creative versions of American classics, co-owner Clayton Scholl said the restaurant’s incorporation of fresh ingredients in every dish is the key to its success.
If you want to eat like Fieri, the dishes to try are the double decker jalapeno popper burger topped with raspberry pepper jelly and the “barnchos,” which are the restaurant's meat loving take on traditional nachos.
Sweet Melissa Cafe
Even the vegetarians of the family can rise to meal time success at Sweet Melissa Cafe, located at 213 S. 1st Street. Don’t mistake lack of meat for lack of flavor and all around goodness. The restaurant brings a unique twist to beloved comfort foods from around the world.
Guy tried two of the restaurant's most popular dishes: the lentil loaf (a stand-in for meatloaf) and veggie banh mi seitan sandwich.
Crowbar & Grill
Owner Andy Glines started the Crowbar & Grill, located at 202 S. 2nd Street, in part because he wanted to create a great space for community members to gather. The restaurant incorporates a variety of flavors into its pizzas, burgers and appetizers.
The bulgogi fries and and Middle Eastern pizza are the two dishes that made it to the big screen.
The Alibi Wood Fire Pizzeria & Bakery
When in search of a crowd pleaser that will come to a sweet ending, you may find yourself at The Alibi Wood Fire Pizzeria & Bakery at 404 S. 4th Street. The restaurant offers an assortment of pizzas and sandwiches that satisfy a range of flavor palettes.
Be sure to take a trip by the restaurant’s pastry counter, which has a daily offering of fresh baked goods. Go early for the best selection.
Weitzel’s Wings
The Weitzel’s Wings food truck offers chicken wings and all their special fixins on the go. Also known as “Double Dub’s,” the truck offers about 16 different choices of sauce and dry rubs to choose from.
The military themed food truck patrols in parking lots across Wyoming, so be sure to check their Facebook page @WWDoubleDubs to learn where to find them next.